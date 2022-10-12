New Delhi: In a major incentive for Railway employees, the Modi Govt on Wednesday announced Diwali Bonus. The decision was announced by Union minister Anurag Thakur following the cabinet meeting. Earlier, the government had announced a performance-linked incentive for the non-gazetted railway employees.Also Read - IRCTC Cancelled Trains List, October 11: Indian Railways Cancels 134 Trains Today. Check List Here

“Productivity linked bonus of Rs 1,832 crores will be given to 11.27 lakh employees of railways. It will be a bonus of 78 days and Rs 17,951 will be its maximum limit,” Anurag Thakur said. Thakur further informed that the Union Cabinet has approved the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which seeks to amend the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002. It will incorporate the provisions of the 97th Constitutional Amendment. Also Read - Indian Railways To Bring Express Train From Kolkata To Agartala; President Murmu To Flag Off On Thursday

Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance Hiked To 38 Per Cent For Govt Employees Of THIS State

Here are key takeaways from Anurag Thakur’s Press Conference:

Cabinet approves new Scheme “Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) for the remaining four years of the 15th Finance Commission from 2022-23 to 2025-26.

Union Cabinet has approved the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 which seeks to amend the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002. It will incorporate the provisions of the 97th Constitutional Amendment

Productivity linked bonus of Rs 1,832 crores will be given to 11.27 lakh employees of railways. It will be a bonus of 78 days and Rs 17,951 will be its maximum limit

LPG prices are increasing across the world. One-time grant of Rs 22,000 crores has been given to Oil Marketing Companies of Public Sector Undertakings so that the burden of rising prices does not fall on common people

Follow LIVE cabinet briefing by Anurag Thakur

📡LIVE Now📡#Cabinet briefing by Union Minister @ianuragthakur at National Media Centre, #NewDelhi