Dreaded Gangster Anil Dujana Killed In Encounter With UP STF in Meerut | Key Things to Know

Hailing from Greater Noida, Anil Dujana's real name was Anil Nagar. He had 62 cases against him including charges of murder, extortion, and possession of arms.

Anil Dujana Encounter Latest Update: Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana, known for terrorising people in Noida, Ghaziabad and other areas in Delhi-National Capital Region, was killed in the encounter with the UP Police’s special task force (STF) in Meerut on Thursday. Notably, Dujana was among the top gangsters in Uttar Pradesh and was involved in several cases or murder and extortion.

As per the preliminary information, an encounter broke out between the UP STF team and Anil Dujana’s gang. The gangster was shot dead in the encounter.

The Anil Dujana encounter comes barely weeks after the UP police gunned down gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad during an encounter.

Uttar Pradesh | Gangster Anil Dujana killed in an encounter with UP STF in Meerut. https://t.co/e1YVnwwVFS pic.twitter.com/UoMoj76zB7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 4, 2023

“Dreaded gangster of western UP, Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the Meerut unit of UP STF. He had several cases against him, he was a contract killer and had 18 murder cases against him. Further details are awaited,” Amitabh Yash, Additional DGP, STF, Uttar Pradesh, said.

#WATCH | "Dreaded gangster of western UP, Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the Meerut unit of UP STF. He had several cases against him, he was a contract killer and had 18 murder cases against him. Further details are awaited..," says Amitabh Yash, Additional DGP, STF,… pic.twitter.com/TMNio0wQQf — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

Hailing from Greater Noida, Anil Dujana’s real name was Anil Nagar. He had 62 cases against him including charges of murder, extortion, and possession of arms.

Dujana was jailed in 2012 and was released on bail in 2021. However, the court had issued warrants against him for not appearing in the hearing of old cases against him.

Dujana was previously involved in over 50 cases of murder, extortion, Arms Act and he was the leader of the Dujana gang.

Dujana Ran Mafia Empire From Jail

After being arrested in a triple murder case in 2012, Anil Dujana started operating his mafia empire from jail with the help other criminals Randeep Bhati and Amit Kasana. He had also planned directed his aides to execute murders, extortion and other criminal activities while sitting in jail.

183 Gangsters Dead So Far

From the time, Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister since March 2017, over 183 gangsters have died in encounters, the UP Police had said last month. oreover, 13 policemen were killed in action during the same period and 8 of them were ambushed in a narrow lane in Kanpur by the aides of gangster Vikas Dubey.

