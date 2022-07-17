New Delhi: Air India Express Calicut-Dubai flight has been diverted to Muscat, Oman on Sunday after a burning smell came out of a vent in the forward galley. The Boeing 737 (VT-AXX) aircraft was flying as IX-355. All the passengers are reportedly safe. “Air India Express aircraft VT-AXX operating flight IX-355 (Calicut-Dubai) diverted to Muscat as during Cruise, a burning smell emitted from one of the vents in the forward galley”, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday.Also Read - IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad Flight Diverted To Pakistan's Karachi After Pilot Detects Technical Defect

Air India Express aircraft VT-AXX operating flight IX-355 (Calicut-Dubai) diverted to Muscat as during Cruise, a burning smell emitted from one of the vents in the forward galley: DGCA — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

This comes hours after IndiGo’s Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precaution after pilots observed a defect in one of the engines. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating both the incidents.

Issuing a statement about Sunday’s mishap, IndiGo said that its flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad, was diverted to Karachi. “The pilot observed a technical defect. Necessary procedures were followed and as a precaution the aircraft was diverted to Karachi. An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad,” it added.

A series of such incidents have been reported by the Indian airlines in the last couple of days. Earlier, on July 15, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted last night to Jaipur as a precautionary measure, following vibrations in the engines for a fraction of a second.

Similarly, on July 5, a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Dubai was diverted to Karachi after an indicator light of the airplane malfunctioned. The Boeing 737 Max aircraft that was heading from Delhi to Dubai started showing unusual fuel quantity reduction from its left tank when it was mid-air. Following this, the plane was diverted to Karachi, according to reports.