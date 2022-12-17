Dubai-bound Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai Due to Technical Glitch, Passengers Safe

Mumbai: One Dubai-bound Air India flight made an emergency landing in Mumbai on Saturday due to some technical glitch. The incident happened when the airline was operating from Hyderabad to Dubai carrying 143 passengers onboard.

Giving details, the airline said Air India A320 aircraft VT-EXV operating AI-951 (Hyderabad-Dubai) carrying 143 passengers has been diverted to Mumbai due to the loss of yellow hydraulic system. The airline further added that the aircraft landed safely and is being towed to the bay.

In a similar incident, another Delhi-bound Air India aircraft was forced to land at Kannur International Airport on September 26 due to a bird-hit soon after take-off. The flight was coming from Kozhikode to Delhi but landed at Kannur Airport before flying to its end destination.

Soon after the take-off, a bird hit forced the pilots to make an emergency landing in Kannur. The flight was carrying 135 passengers, 85 from Kozhikode and 50 from Kannur.