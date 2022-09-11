New Delhi: Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati dies at the age of 99, in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur on Sunday, reports news agency ANI. He died of a minor heart attack and breathed his last at 3:50 in the ashram. The funeral of Shankaracharya ji will take place on Monday.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi to Visit Uzbekistan on Sept 15-16 to Attend Shanghai Cooperation Meeting

Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati was known to be a vocal critic of the BJP-led government at Centre. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out in Prabhadevi Area of Mumbai, No Injuries Reported

He became the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Sharada Peetham in Dwaraka, Gujarat and the Jyotir Math in Badrinath in 1982. Also Read - Breaking News Highlights: National Congress Party Re-Elects Sharad Pawar As Party President

(With ANI inputs)