Earthquake Hits Delhi, Tremors Felt Across NCR

New Delhi: Earthquake tremors have been reported in a number of locations in Delhi-NCR, Jammu & Kashmir, as well as close to the borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan. Preliminary estimates place the earthquake’s magnitude at 5.8 on the Richter scale.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake’s epicenter was located in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, 418 kilometers northwest of the Gulmarg district of Jammu and Kashmir. The temblor hit the mountainous regions of Afghanistan at 9:31 pm and residents of the national capital region felt the tremors soon after.

“The quake hit twice at around 9:30 pm,” said Preeti Shankar, who resides in a high-rise apartment in Noida on the eastern fringes of the national capital.

The epicentre of the earthquake was located at 36.38 degrees north on the latitude and 70.77 degrees east on the longitude in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan, the National Centre for Seismology said as per news agency PTI.

