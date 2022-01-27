Dharamshala: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred 63 km north of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh at 21.13 hours today, as per the National Center for Seismology.Also Read - MHA Extends Coronavirus Guidelines Till February 28, Asks States Not to Let Guard Down

The tremors were moderate and felt in Chamba district of Himachal, according to the NCS data.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.