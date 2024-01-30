Top Recommended Stories

BREAKING: Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.4 Hits Leh, Ladakh

Leh: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale hit Leh, Ladakh today at 05:39 am: National Centre for Seismology informed.

Published: January 30, 2024 6:40 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

