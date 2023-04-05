Breaking: Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.5 Jolts Ladakh
Ladakh Earthquake Latest Update: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Ladakh on Wednesday, as per the National Center of Seismology (NCS). “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 05-04-2023, 18:54:26 IST, Lat: 33.41 & Long: 78.79, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh, India,” NCS tweeted.
The earthquake occurred at 6:45 PM.
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 05-04-2023, 18:54:26 IST, Lat: 33.41 & Long: 78.79, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Ladakh, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/v1p9mZPOmX @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/Hd6qVUyY3g
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 5, 2023
This is breaking news. More details awaited.
