Breaking: Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.5 Jolts Ladakh

Breaking: Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.5 Jolts Ladakh

Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.5 Jolts Ladakh.

Ladakh Earthquake Latest Update: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Ladakh on Wednesday, as per the National Center of Seismology (NCS). “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 05-04-2023, 18:54:26 IST, Lat: 33.41 & Long: 78.79, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh, India,” NCS tweeted.

The earthquake occurred at 6:45 PM.

This is breaking news. More details awaited.

