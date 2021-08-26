Jaipur: An earthquake of moderate density occurred 106 km west-southwest of Jodhpur, Rajasthan around 11:15 AM today. No loss of life and property has been reported so far.Also Read - Rajasthan: Voting For First Phase Of Panchayat Polls In Six Districts To Begin Today

“Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred 106 km west-southwest of Jodhpur, Rajasthan at 1115 hours,” the National Center for Seismology said. Also Read - Breaking: IAF's MiG-21 Bison Fighter Aircraft Crashes in Rajasthan's Barmer, Pilot Safe

It is a breaking story, more details to follow… Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 5.1 Hits Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh; Tremors Felt in Tamil Nadu