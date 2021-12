Rajasthan: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale occurred today at around 6:56 pm in Bikaner, Rajasthan as said by the National Centre for Seismology(NCS).Also Read - Patna High Court Recruitment 2021: Application Invited For District Judge From Bar Exam 2021

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred today around 6:56 pm in Bikaner, Rajasthan: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/cgWux6LQ1l — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

