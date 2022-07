BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 Hits Mizoram

BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 Hits MizoramAlso Read - Indian Navy Agniveer MR Recruitment 2022: Apply For 200 Posts Till July 30| Check Pay Scale, Notification Here

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred at 7km west of Champhai, Mizoram, said National Center for Seismology as per a tweet by ANI. Also Read - Heavy Rains Trigger Flash Floods In Amarnath Shrine Area, 4000 Yatris Evacuated

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred at 7km west of Champhai, Mizoram: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/kE3HqoTy8J — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022



