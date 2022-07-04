Earthquake latest news today: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Andaman and Nicobar islands on Monday. The quake occurred at around 3:02 pm, 256km SE of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar islands, said the National Center for Seismology.Also Read - Earthquake Of 5.0-Magnitude Jolts Myanmar's Ywangan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred at around 3:02pm, 256km SE of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar islands, today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/zb0i6ieDOV — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

