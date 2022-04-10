Campbell Bay: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale occurred today at 04: 13 PM at Campbell Bay of Andaman and Nicobar as said by the National Centre for Seismology(NCS).Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Shares Goofy Video With Brother Ibrahim On Siblings Day, Mom Amrita Singh Reacts - Watch

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richar Scale, hit 70km ENE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island at 16:13 pm today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2022

