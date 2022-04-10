Breaking: Earthquake of Magnitude 4.6 Hits Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar | Check Details Here
Campbell Bay: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale occurred today at 04: 13 PM at Campbell Bay of Andaman and Nicobar as said by the National Centre for Seismology(NCS).
Published Date: April 10, 2022 4:50 PM IST
Updated Date: April 10, 2022 4:51 PM IST