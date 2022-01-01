The depth of the earthquake was 216 km. Earlier this week, a similar earthquake of 5.3 magnitude had hit Jammu and Kashmir and the tremors were felt around 7 PM. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: List of Natural Disaster Took Place in India | Must Watch
In the meantime, the National Center for Seismology in tweet said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 01-01-2022, 18:45:24 IST, Lat: 36.53 & Long: 71.18, Depth: 204 Km ,Location: 84km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan.”
As per reports, panic stricken people come out of their homes soon after the tremors were felt in the valley. More details will be added soon.