Srinagar: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on Saturday struck Kashmir. As per preliminary reports, the tremors felt across the valley at 6:45PM. However, no report of damage or casuality have been reported so far. According to media reports, the epicenter of the earthquake was Afghanistan-Tajikstan Border.

The depth of the earthquake was 216 km. Earlier this week, a similar earthquake of 5.3 magnitude had hit Jammu and Kashmir and the tremors were felt around 7 PM.

In the meantime, the National Center for Seismology in tweet said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 01-01-2022, 18:45:24 IST, Lat: 36.53 & Long: 71.18, Depth: 204 Km ,Location: 84km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan.”

As per reports, panic stricken people come out of their homes soon after the tremors were felt in the valley. More details will be added soon.