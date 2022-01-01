Srinagar: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on Saturday struck Kashmir. As per preliminary reports, the tremors felt across the valley at 6:45PM. However, no report of damage or casuality have been reported so far. According to media reports, the epicenter of the earthquake was Afghanistan-Tajikstan Border.Also Read - 3 Former J&K Chief Ministers Under House Arrest Ahead of Protest Against Delimitation Commission

