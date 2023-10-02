Top Recommended Stories

BREAKING: Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.2 Strikes North Garo Hills

An Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred in North Garo Hills at 6:15 pm today, said the National Center for Seismology.  

Published: October 2, 2023 6:50 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi | Edited by Tahir Qureshi

