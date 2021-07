Jaipur: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale hit Bikaner, Rajasthan at 5:24 am today, National Centre For Seismology said. No loss of life or property has been reported so far.Also Read - Earthquake of 3.6 Magnitude Strikes Shimla, No Damage Reported So Far

