BREAKING: Earthquake of Magnitude 5.7 Jolts Arunachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred in West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh, at around 10.31 am, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology

Updated: November 10, 2022 11:15 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Earthquake News Today: An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred in West Siang, Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. The tremors were felt at around 10.31 am.  “The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground”, said National Center for Seismology.

This comes a day after a massive earthquake of magnitude 5.6 jolted Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and the adjoining cities of India’s capital. Several areas in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh also felt earthquake tremors on Wednesday. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Dipayal, Nepal.


