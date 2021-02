An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred near Yuksom in Sikkim at 10:36 am today, National Center for Seismology said. No loss of life or property has been reported so far. More details will be added to the story. Also Read - Border Standoff in Ladakh, Sikkim Will Inevitably Have Repercussions on India-China Ties: Jaishankar