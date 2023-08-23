Home

ED Conducts Raids at Premises of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s Political Advisor Vinod Verma

Along with the ED officials, some of the paramilitary personnel were also seen at the residence of Vinod Verma in the Officers Colony at Devendra Nagar in state capital Raipur.

The exact case in connection with which the searches by the ED were being conducted was not yet known.

Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s political advisor Vinod Verma and an Officer on Special Duty (OSD). As per a report by news agency PTI, the searches were also conducted at the premises of a businessman in Durg.

However, the exact case in connection with which the searches were being conducted was not yet known.

Reacting to the development, Chhattisgarh CM Baghel in a sarcastic post on X said, “Respected Prime Minister and Amit Shah! Thank you very much for the priceless gift you have given me on my birthday by sending ED to my political advisor, OSD and close aides.”

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी एवं श्री अमित शाह जी! मेरे जन्मदिन के दिन आज आपने मेरे राजनीतिक सलाहकार एवं मेरे OSD सहित करीबियों के यहाँ ED भेजकर जो अमूल्य तोहफा दिया है, इसके लिए बहुत आभार. — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) August 23, 2023

Along with the ED officials, some of the paramilitary personnel were also seen at the residence of Vinod Verma in the Officers Colony at Devendra Nagar in state capital Raipur.

The ED has been investigating different cases in Chhattisgarh pertaining to an alleged coal scam, liquor scam, irregularities in the District Mineral Foundation fund and an online betting application.

In the last two days, the ED conducted searches at several locations in Raipur and Durg, apparently in connection with online betting activities.

What Congress Said on Raids

In its reaction, the Congress termed the raids as a response to pre-poll surveys forecasting a ‘massive Rout’ for the BJP. The grand-old party also affirmed that it would not be intimidated by such “threats” and asserted its government’s resilience.

Pawan Khera, media and publicity department head of the Congress, said, “The ongoing ED raids in Chhattisgarh are a clear reaction to all the pre-poll surveys that have predicted a massive rout for the BJP.”

“Our pro-people Congress government will not get bogged down by such threats. We have the power of the people behind us,” Khera said in a post on X.

Earlier Raids Conducted by ED

The ED had in July this year also conducted searches against several bureaucrats including IAS officer Ranu Sahu and Chhattisgarh Congress leader and PCC treasurer Ramgopal Agarwal as part of a money laundering probe.

Notably, the searches were conducted after the federal agency registered a fresh case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED for long time had been investigating an alleged coal levy and liquor-related scheme within the state, which resulted in the detention of several well-known bureaucrats, including IAS officers, alongside politicians and their affiliates.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court had on July 18 directed the agency to refrain from taking further action in the alleged money laundering case linked to a Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam in Chhattisgarh.

