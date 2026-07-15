Election Commission extends SIR deadline in Delhi, draft roll out on Aug 17, final list on this date

The Election Commission has extended the timeline for the SIR of electoral rolls in Delhi by 12 days.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/breaking-election-commission-extends-sir-deadline-in-delhi-draft-roll-out-on-aug-17-final-list-on-this-date-8474866/ Copy

Election Commission extends SIR deadline in Delhi, draft roll out on Aug 17, final list on this date

Delhi SIR Deadline Extended: In a major decision, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday extended the deadline for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for electoral rolls in Delhi by almost two weeks. The EC has pushed the publication of the draft electoral roll to August 17, previously, the scheduled date was August 5. The decision comes as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi requested extra time in a letter submitted to the Election Commission on July 14.

Under the revised schedule, the door-to-door verification exercise will now continue till August 8. This will give Booth Level Officers (BLO) 10 extra days beyond the earlier deadline of July 29. The verification drive started across Delhi on June 30.

After the extension, the draft electoral roll will be published on August 17. Those who want to file claims and objections can submit their request between August 17 and September 16.

The Election Commission has also delayed the final electoral roll publication from October 7 to October 19. Under the revised schedule, the remaining stages of Delhi’s SIR exercise have been delayed by 12 days.

Notably, the national capital is part of Phase 3 of the nationwide SIR exercise, which was launched by the Election Commission on May 14.

Following the completion of the third phase, the SIR exercise will be completed in entire country except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Following the completion of the third phase, the SIR exercise will be completed in the entire country except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The SIR focuses on verifying electoral rolls via a brief field verification. The process has witnessed several revisions to its timelines in recent weeks due to administrative and logistical reasons. The Election Commission has been changing deadlines across states to complete the revision process.

Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.