Arvind Kejriwal Issued Notice By EC On BJP’s Complaint Over ‘Insulting And Defamatory’ Tweets On PM Modi: LOOK INSIDE

The BJP complained to the ECI that two tweets posted on the party's official handle allegedly portrayed PM Modi in a “disparaging, insulting, and defamatory manner”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has to respond by 16 November. (File/ANI Photo)

Election Commission Notice To Arvind Kejriwal: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a notice to AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after the BJP complained to the ECI that two tweets posted on the party’s official handle allegedly portrayed PM Modi in a “disparaging, insulting, and defamatory manner”.

The ECI said, “The posts prima facie violate MCC (Model Code of Conduct) as well as provisions of election and penal laws; asks him to explain the statement by 16th Nov, as to why appropriate action for violation of MCC as well as provisions of election and penal laws should not be taken against you.”

The AAP on Wednesday posted a video story on X featuring industrialist Gautam Adani and PM Modi. The next day, the party posted a picture of Adani and Modi alleging that the prime minister works for Adani and not the people.

HERE IS THE DISPUTED TWEET

After this, the BJP on November 10 approached the ECI demanding action against the party for posting “very unacceptable” and “unethical” video clip and remarks on a social media platform targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A BJP delegation, comprising Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, party national media in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni, and party leader Om Pathak, approached the EC.

“From its official handle, the AAP has posted a video and two tweets (posts on X) in which it has said very unacceptable, reprehensible, mischievous and unethical things about the democratically elected head of the government,” said Puri while addressing the media.

