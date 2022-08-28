New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met on Sunday to approve the schedule for the election of the next AICC president and sources said the poll is likely to take place on October 17 and counting will be done on October 19, reported news agencies. The meeting took place amid a fresh upheaval in Congress after the shocking resignation of party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday and his letter to party president Sonia Gandhi in which he lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing the party’s entire consultative mechanism”.Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: Rail Car Derails On Kalka Shimla Railway Track; Two Trains Cancelled

Congress Presidential Election: Important Dates

Sources said the notification for the party president’s election will be issued on September 22, while the filing of nomination would begin on September 24 and continue till September 30. The election, if required, will take place on October 17. Also Read - 'Will Force Rahul Gandhi To Become Congress Chief,' Says Veteran Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi joins CWC meeting virtually along with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pic.twitter.com/BxBxZtQquE — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

Party sources had earlier said the process of the election of the president will be delayed by a few weeks, not more than that, and the party should have a full-time president in October. The Congress had announced in October last year that the election of the new party president will be held between August 21 and September 20 this year.

Rahul, Priyanka join alongside mother Sonia Gandhi

The online CWC meeting started at 3:30 PM with Sonia Gandhi, who is abroad for medical check ups, presiding over it, joined by former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Among others present were Anand Sharma, who was part of the G-23 dissident group, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, party’s central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry, K C Venugopal, former union ministers Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik and P Chidambaram and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot along with his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel.

