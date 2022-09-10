New Delhi: A fresh encounter broke out between Delhi Police and Lawrence Bishnoi gang members in Sector 36 in the Rohini area on Saturday. As per reports, multiple rounds were fired in the encounter between the police personnel and the gang members. The report suggested that one of the Delhi Police officials involved in the gunfight was shot at but the bullet-proof jacket saved him.Also Read - Viral Video: Delhi Man Uses Tricolour to Clean His Scooty, Arrested After Online Outrage | Watch

"Three shooters of Lawrance Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang namely, Naveen, Manoj and Karambir, apprehended with pistols in their possession. Despite being warned to surrender at the time of apprehension, assailants fired 3/4th rounds aiming towards the police party to flee away," Delhi Police said.

After the encounter, police arrested three people on the spot and all three are members associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gang.

One bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of a member of the raiding party. All 3 apprehended accused were in direct contact with Goldy Brar in Canada through the Signal app regularly for the last many days. A total of 3 pistols with 11 live cartridges recovered: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2022

In another development, the Punjab Police on Saturday said it has arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered 11 pistols from him in Punjab’s Mohali area.

Three months ago, Bishnoi had admitted that he was the “mastermind” in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s killing on May 29 and was planning it since August last year.

His gang member Manpreet Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, was nabbed in Kharar, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni said.

A 9mm Glock pistol, ten 0.32 pistols, three cartridges and a luxury car were recovered from him, police said and added that the weapons were supplied to him by one Ashwani Kumar, resident of Pehowa in Haryana.