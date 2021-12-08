Farmers Protest Latest News Today: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, on Wednesday said it has accepted the Central government’s draft proposal addressing their pending issues. Their pending demands include surety on Minimum Support Price, withdrawal of the draft Electricity Amendments Bill, 2020/2021, withdrawal of criminal cases against farmers and compensation for the families of farmers who died during the year-long protest.Also Read - 'Ready to Accept All Demands of Farmers', Says Centre in Fresh Letter to SKM

The SKM also said that it has accepted the Centre's fresh proposal to suspend all cases against the protesting farmers.

The Central government had on Tuesday sent a detailed draft to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's five-member committee after considering their feedback.

We have accepted the revised draft given by the Centre over our demands in regard to farmers agitation against three farm laws. We will hold a meeting again tomorrow as soon we receive a formal letter from Centre. Protest is still underway: Gurnam Singh Charuni, BKU pic.twitter.com/U0f6l6GSY0 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

However, the farmers said they will be holding a meeting on Thursday at 12 PM to discuss the future course of action.

Earlier in the day, the five-member committee constituted by the SKM for dialogue with the Centre said it has received a fresh draft proposal from the Centre and is hopeful of a resolution.

Giving details after the committee’s meeting with the Centre, farmer leader Yudhvir Singh said that they discussed a fresh proposal received from the Centre.