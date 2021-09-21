Bengaluru: A major fire on Tuesday broke out at an apartment in Devarachikkana Halli, Begur. The incident happened at around 3:30 PM. As per the updates from the fire department, three fire tenders have rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control.Also Read - Bike's Fuel Tank Explodes in Punjab's Jalalabad; 2 Dead

Bengaluru | Fire broke out at an apartment in Devarachikkana Halli, Begur due to gas leakage in pipeline around 3:30 pm, this afternoon. Three fire tenders at the spot: Fire department#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/InXOtx9t6W — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2021

However, as per updates from police, the fire broke out following a short circuit and the flame spread to three-four flats in the apartment. “One person has died and around four people are trapped inside the flats,” police said.