Ghaziabad: A major fire broke out at Jaipuria mall in Ghaziabad on Tuesday following which several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to fight the spread. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The fire reportedly destroyed a large part of the shopping mall. No information is available about how many people are trapped inside. Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out at a Scrapyard in Visakhapatnam, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

According to a Jagran report, the banquet hall in the mall first caught fire, which later spread.

Meanwhile, many people around the mall took to Twitter to share videos of the incident:

#Fire at Jaipuria Mall #Ghaziabad , fire tenders on the spot to fight the spread pic.twitter.com/lRDbCaXH2A — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) April 13, 2021

#Ghaziabad Major fire broke out in Jaipuria Mall in Indrapuram. pic.twitter.com/6yOXf25nRn — Deepak Rohilla (@deepakrohillas) April 13, 2021

Another Video of fire at Jaipuria Mall in Indirapuram, #Ghaziabad. pic.twitter.com/tT3rmOoHJC — Wᵒˡᵛᵉʳᶤᶰᵉ Uᵖᵈᵃᵗᵉˢ (@W0lverineupdate) April 13, 2021

No report of any casualty has been received so far.

More details awaited.