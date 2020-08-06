New Delhi: A fire broke out in an Ahmedabad hospital in the early hours on Thursday, taking the lives of eight patients admitted in the hospital. Officials have confirmed that the hospital is a COVID-designated hospitals. Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out at Delhi Gate, One Dead
More details awaited. Also Read - Ahmedabad Micro-containment Areas: 8 More Identified in The City | Check Zone And Area-wise List Here Also Read - No Race, No Caste: Ahmedabad Man Gets 'Secular' Written On His Daughter's School Certificate