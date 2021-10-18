New Delhi: A fire broke out in the Emergency ward of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital on Monday. Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flame. No causalities have been reported so far.Also Read - Two Dead, 125 Rescued After Massive Fire Breaks Out at Packaging Factory in Gujarat's Surat | WATCH

The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be known. Also Read - Ganga Canal Closed For Maintenance Till November 5. Will Delhi Water Supply be Affected? Here's What Jal Board Said

This is a developing story. More details awaited. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Increases Flight Frequency Between Delhi, Chicago From Nov 3, Opens Booking