Omicron in India: India's tally of Omicron variant cases on Sunday rose to 35 as two fresh infections were detected — one in Andhra Pradesh and another in Chandigarh. Andhra Pradesh reported its first case of the new strain in a 34-year-old traveller from Ireland. In Chandgarh, a 20-year-old Italy returnee has tested positive for the highly transmissible' variant of COVID-19.
The Andhra Pradesh patient who is asymptomatic had tested negative for the coronavirus in an RT-PCR test conducted on Saturday. "So far, 15 foreign travellers who came to the state were found Covid-19 positive and all the samples were sent to CCMB for genome sequencing. Of the 15, genome sequencing reports related to 10 cases were received and only one of them was confirmed Omicron positive," Public Health Director said in a release. The Andhra Pradesh government's health department has asked people not to worry or believe any rumours and to continue to take precautions which include maintaining social distancing, wearing masks etc.
Andhra Pradesh Patient’s Travel History
- The passenger had first landed at Mumbai airport. He was tested there and his report was negative.
- On November 27, he arrived in Visakhapatnam.
- He underwent another RT-PCR test in Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh which apparently came positive.
- His sample was then sent to the Council Of Scientific And Industrial ResearchCentre For Cellular And Molecular Biology (CSIRCCMB) in Hyderabad for genome sequencing, where it came positive for Omicron.
Chandigarh Patient Travel History
- The patient from Italy landed in India on Nov 22.
- He was diagnosed with COVID on Dec 1, has tested positive for the Omicron variant.
- He is completely asymptomatic.
- He is currently in institutional quarantine.
- He is fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.
Omicron in India | Key Points
- India’s tally of coronavirus increased to 34 after the detection of fresh Omicron cases.
- On Saturday, a 35-year-old man with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa had tested positive for Omicron, becoming the second patient of the new COVID-19 variant in Delhi. Last week, a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania became the first patient of Omicron in the national capital.
- With total 17 patients, Maharashtra has the highest Omicron cases in the country, while the second is Rajasthan with nine cases. Gujarat has so far three confirmed cases of new strain. Karnataka and Delhi have two Omicron cases each and Andhra Pradesh one.
- A Bangladesh returnee has tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal, following which his sample was sent for genome sequencing to ascertain whether he contracted the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.
- At least 1,349 people have travelled from foreign countries to Maharashtra’s Raigad in the last eight days, and the district health department is keeping a watch on them in light of the emergence of Omicron.