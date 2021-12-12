Omicron in India: India’s tally of Omicron variant cases on Sunday rose to 35 as two fresh infections were detected — one in Andhra Pradesh and another in Chandigarh. Andhra Pradesh reported its first case of the new strain in a 34-year-old traveller from Ireland. In Chandgarh, a 20-year-old Italy returnee has tested positive for the highly transmissible’ variant of COVID-19.Also Read - Of 17 Omicron Cases in Maharashtra, Nine Discharged After Recovery | Key Points

The Andhra Pradesh patient who is asymptomatic had tested negative for the coronavirus in an RT-PCR test conducted on Saturday. “So far, 15 foreign travellers who came to the state were found Covid-19 positive and all the samples were sent to CCMB for genome sequencing. Of the 15, genome sequencing reports related to 10 cases were received and only one of them was confirmed Omicron positive,” Public Health Director said in a release. The Andhra Pradesh government’s health department has asked people not to worry or believe any rumours and to continue to take precautions which include maintaining social distancing, wearing masks etc. Also Read - Despite Rise in Omicron Cases, Maharashtra Not in Favour of Imposing Restrictions. Here's Why

Andhra Pradesh Patient’s Travel History

The passenger had first landed at Mumbai airport. He was tested there and his report was negative.

On November 27, he arrived in Visakhapatnam.

He underwent another RT-PCR test in Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh which apparently came positive.

His sample was then sent to the Council Of Scientific And Industrial ResearchCentre For Cellular And Molecular Biology (CSIRCCMB) in Hyderabad for genome sequencing, where it came positive for Omicron.

Chandigarh Patient Travel History

The patient from Italy landed in India on Nov 22.

He was diagnosed with COVID on Dec 1, has tested positive for the Omicron variant.

He is completely asymptomatic.

He is currently in institutional quarantine.

He is fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine.

Omicron in India | Key Points