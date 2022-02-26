Russia-Ukraine War Latest Update: Under Operation Ganga, the first evacuation flight carrying 219 passengers from Ukraine landed in Mumbai on Saturday. The plane had taken off from the Romanian capital Bucharest this afternoon. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who was present at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to welcome the evacuees, said the Central government is working relentlessly to ensure the safety of every Indian.Also Read - Gujarat Sends 2 Buses To Bring Back Students Who Reached Mumbai From Ukraine

“Since the beginning of this crisis, our main objective was to bring back each & every Indian stranded in Ukraine. 219 students have arrived here. This was the first batch, the second will reach Delhi soon. We’ll not stop until all of them are back home,” Union Minister Piyush Goyal said. Also Read - Ukraine Evacuation: BMC to Provide Free COVID Testing, Other Services to Students Arriving in Mumbai

“We are very happy to bring our students back home. The students were filled with joy once we landed here in Mumbai. Thanks to the Government of India for giving us this opportunity,” one Air India flight attendant told news agency ANI. Also Read - Ukraine Extends Curfew as Russian Military Troops Near Capital Kyiv

“These are our children who are coming back to their homeland. So we as BMC are doing all the preparation for them. If they want to go anywhere, their testing, vaccination, food, anything, we will be bearing their expenses,” Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Saturday, ahead of the landing of the flight.

However, Air India’s two more evacuation flights — AI1942 and AI1940 — are expected to return from Bucharest and Budapest, respectively, to the Delhi airport on Sunday morning.

The first evacuation flight carrying 219 passengers from Ukraine, has landed in Maharashtra's Mumbai. The plane had taken off from the Romanian capital Bucharest this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Bb19P6eGEv — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2022

Union Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier said that he is looking forward to receiving the Indian nationals safely evacuated from Ukraine at Mumbai airport.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcomes Indian students evacuated from Ukraine at Mumbai Airport pic.twitter.com/eqUfOuViyw — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2022

“Looking forward to receiving the Indian nationals safely evacuated from Ukraine at Mumbai airport. The government is working in mission mode to ensure the safety of our citizens,” he had said.

#WATCH | Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcomes the Indian nationals safely evacuated from Ukraine at Mumbai airport pic.twitter.com/JGKReJE1ct — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2022

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia crisis, the Indian Embassy in Kiev has advised Indian citizens against moving to any of the border checkpoints without prior coordination with government officials at border posts.

The Indian nationals who reached the Ukraine-Romania border and Ukraine-Hungary border

by road were taken to Bucharest and Budapest, respectively, by Indian government officials so that they could be evacuated in these Air India flights.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said on Twitter that AI1944 flight with “219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania”.

“Regarding evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, we are making progress. Our teams are working on the ground round the clock. I am personally monitoring,” he added.

The Ukrainian airspace has been closed for civil aircraft operations since February 24 morning and therefore, the evacuation flights are operating out of Bucharest and Budapest.

Around 16,000 Indians, mainly students, were stranded in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said on February 24.

Prior to the closure of the Ukrainian airspace, Air India had operated a flight to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on February 22 that brought 240 people back to India.

It had planned to operate two more flights on February 24 and February 26 but could not as the Russian offensive began on February 24 and the Ukrainian airspace was consequently shut down.