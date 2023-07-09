Home

News

India

BREAKING: Flood Alert Sounded In Delhi After Haryana Dumps 1 Lakh Cusecs Of Water Into Yamuna

BREAKING: Flood Alert Sounded In Delhi After Haryana Dumps 1 Lakh Cusecs Of Water Into Yamuna

BREAKING: Flood Alert Sounded In Delhi After Haryana Dumps 1 Lakh Cusecs Of Water Into Yamuna

BREAKING: Flood Alert Sounded In Delhi After Haryana Dumps 1 Lakh Cusecs Of Water Into Yamuna

New Delhi: The Delhi Government on Sunday has issued a flood alert after Haryana dumped over 1 lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river from Hathnikund barrage.

Trending Now

“Delhi govt issues flood warning after Haryana discharges over 1 lakh cusecs of water into Yamuna river from Hathnikund barrage,” PTI tweeted.

You may like to read

Delhi govt issues flood warning after Haryana discharges over 1 lakh cusecs of water into Yamuna river from Hathnikund barrage — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2023

This is a developing story, more details will be added later.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES