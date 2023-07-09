Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
BREAKING: Flood Alert Sounded In Delhi After Haryana Dumps 1 Lakh Cusecs Of Water Into Yamuna
New Delhi: The Delhi Government on Sunday has issued a flood alert after Haryana dumped over 1 lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river from Hathnikund barrage.
“Delhi govt issues flood warning after Haryana discharges over 1 lakh cusecs of water into Yamuna river from Hathnikund barrage,” PTI tweeted.
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 9, 2023
This is a developing story, more details will be added later.
