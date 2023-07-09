Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • BREAKING: Flood Alert Sounded In Delhi After Haryana Dumps 1 Lakh Cusecs Of Water Into Yamuna

BREAKING: Flood Alert Sounded In Delhi After Haryana Dumps 1 Lakh Cusecs Of Water Into Yamuna

BREAKING: Flood Alert Sounded In Delhi After Haryana Dumps 1 Lakh Cusecs Of Water Into Yamuna

Published: July 9, 2023 6:49 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Gazi Abbas Shahid

BREAKING: Flood Alert Sounded In Delhi After Haryana Dumps 1 Lakh Cusecs Of Water Into Yamuna
BREAKING: Flood Alert Sounded In Delhi After Haryana Dumps 1 Lakh Cusecs Of Water Into Yamuna

New Delhi: The Delhi Government on Sunday has issued a flood alert after Haryana dumped over 1 lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river from Hathnikund barrage.

Also Read:

Trending Now

“Delhi govt issues flood warning after Haryana discharges over 1 lakh cusecs of water into Yamuna river from Hathnikund barrage,” PTI tweeted.

You may like to read

This is a developing story, more details will be added later.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.