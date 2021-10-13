New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital. As per media reports, he was having mild fever for the past two days and was feeling severely weak. He has been admitted to the hospital for better medical care and recovery.Also Read - ‘No Need to Panic’: Amid Concerns Over Power Outage, Centre Says Adequate Coal Supply Will be There
