New Delhi: Former Punjab CM and Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday reached the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi amid talks of joining the saffron camp. Earlier, sources had told Zee News that Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned from the post of Punjab CM following an internal rift within the party, is expected to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Captain Amarinder Singh arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday evening amid political churning in Punjab. Shortly after arriving, Singh told reporters at Delhi airport that he has come to the national capital to vacate Kapurthala House, the residence of Punjab CM in New Delhi. "I am not going to meet any politician here," news agency ANI quoted Amarinder Singh as saying.

#WATCH | Former Punjab CM and Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh reaches the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/787frIaou7 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

He also took a jibe at Sidhu, calling him an “unstable man”. “I had said that he (Navjot Singh Sidhu) is an unstable man, he won’t stay for long and the same happened,” said the former Punjab CM. Singh had attacked Sidhu on Twitter too when the news of Sidhu’s resignation emerged.

