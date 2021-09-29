New Delhi: Former Punjab CM and Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday reached the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi amid talks of joining the saffron camp. Earlier, sources had told Zee News that Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned from the post of Punjab CM following an internal rift within the party, is expected to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Also Read - Indian Businessman Allegedly Abducted At Gunpoint In Kabul Released, Confirms Indian World Forum Chief
Captain Amarinder Singh arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday evening amid political churning in Punjab. Shortly after arriving, Singh told reporters at Delhi airport that he has come to the national capital to vacate Kapurthala House, the residence of Punjab CM in New Delhi. “I am not going to meet any politician here,” news agency ANI quoted Amarinder Singh as saying. Also Read - ‘Party Without President, Don’t Know Who Is Taking Decisions’: Kapil Sibal Slams Congress Leadership
He also took a jibe at Sidhu, calling him an “unstable man”. “I had said that he (Navjot Singh Sidhu) is an unstable man, he won’t stay for long and the same happened,” said the former Punjab CM. Singh had attacked Sidhu on Twitter too when the news of Sidhu’s resignation emerged.
- Congress veteran Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned as chief minister of Punjab, capping months of a power tussle that had polarised the ruling party in the state headed for elections in just about four months.