Former Tripura CM Biplab Deb’s Ancestral Home Attacked, Set On Fire; Probe Underway

Soon after getting information, local police and district officials reached the spot and initiated a probe.

Agartala: Former Tripura Chief Minister Bipab Deb’s house was set on fire on Tuesday by unknown miscreants. According to preliminary reports, the miscreants, before setting the house on fire, attacked it and managed to break several windows of the house. They have also damaged several vehicles near the house.

Biplab Deb’s Ancestral Home Set On Fire: Watch Video

Former #Tripura CM #BiplabDeb’s ancestral house in Udaipur, Tripura ransacked & torched by miscreants. His house was attacked today ahead of a ‘yagna’ scheduled to be held tomorrow to mark his father’s death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/5qD26pRbzb — Pooja Mehta (@pooja_news) January 3, 2023

The attack on Biplab Deb’s ancestral house comes a day ahead of rituals held every year in memory of Biplab Deb’s father, Hirudhan Deb.

Ancestral house of former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb has reportedly came under attack allegedly by CPIM backed miscreants on January 3 at Jamjuri in Udaipur sub division under Gomati District.https://t.co/GBu3vNYrO9 pic.twitter.com/GJ2ylnItCG — Aditya Bidwai (@AdityaBidwai) January 3, 2023

Police said a shop and some vehicles nearby the house were set on fire and vandalised after some party flags were destroyed. However, no one was in the house when it was set afire and no casualties have been reported so far.

The BJP alleged that the attack was carried out by communist-backed miscreants a day before annual rituals in memory of Deb’s father late Hirudhan Deb.

While the preparations were going on for the death anniversary of late Hirudhan Deb, a group of miscreants suddenly attacked the vehicle, bikes parked outside the house and vandalised it.

The attack happened just after CPIM MLA Ratan Bhowmik held an organizational meeting in the area.