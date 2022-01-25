The Padma Bhushan will be conferred on Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla. Covaxin maker Bharat Biotech Chairman Krishna Ella, his co-founder wife Suchitra Ella. Also Read - Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad To Be Conferred With Padma Bhushan
Here are the names of the recipients:
Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
The awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.