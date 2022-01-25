New Delhi: On the eve of the Republic Day, the Centre on Tuesday announced the names of Padma Award recipients. As per the list released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya is to be conferred with Padma Bhushan award. However, just few hours after the announcement of the names, the Senior Communist leader refused to accept the honour.Also Read - Kalyan Singh To Be Conferred with Padma Vibhushan, Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee to Get Padma Bhushan

Among other Padma Award recipients , former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh and first Chief of Defence Staff late General Bipin Rawat will be awarded with the Padma Vibhushan.