New Delhi: Several people are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in the Sabzi Mandi area here. One person has been rescued and taken to the hospital, said Delhi Police, adding that relief and rescue operation is currently underway.

As per the reports, eight fire tenders have been rushed to the incident spot.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.