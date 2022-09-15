Srinagar: Just ahead of his rallies in Kashmir, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday got threats from the Resistance Front terror outfit, a group linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba. The threat posters have also been put on social media platforms.Also Read - Was Forced to Leave Home: Ghulam Nabi Azad

"There is no loyalty in the heart of a traitor, only the false act of appearing trustworthy," the poster reads, accusing Ghulam Nabi Azad of being a 'political chameleon'.

The threat posters on social media claimed Ghulam Nabi Azad's interest in the politics of Kashmir was a well-planned move before 'changing guards'. The group also said the former Congress leader had a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

However, Ghulam Nabi Azad responded to the threats and said he has never met Ajit Doval in his life.

Notably, the Resistance Front (TRF) is believed to be a shadow group of the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba which has owned up some of the recent terror attacks in Kashmir. This particular group is also associated with other terror outfits such as Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The threat poster further claimed that the BJP is using displaced Kashmiri Pandits for its political agenda and Ghulam Nabi is part of the plan B of the Centre. Moreover, the terrorist group said Rahul Bhatt, a Kashmiri Hindu who was murdered as part of a targeted killing in the Kashmir Valley, was also in touch with NSA Doval.

As Ghulam Nabi Azad is preparing to launch his party soon, he made it clear that he will not mislead the people over the issue of Article 370 as only a government with a two-thirds majority in Parliament can ensure the restoration of the provision. He also has stated that he will not raise issues over which he has no control.