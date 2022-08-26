Ghulam Nabi Azad Quits Congress: In another massive blow to the grand old party, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all positions including primary membership of the party. “With great regret and an extremely leaden heart I have decided to sever my half a century old association with Indian National Congress,” read Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.Also Read - Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad To Be Conferred With Padma Bhushan

Azad’s resignation follows a series of exits of senior leaders from the party, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jaiveer Shergill, Jitin Prasada, amongst others. This latest high-profile exit from the Congress party comes a day after the polls for the Congress president were deferred.

GHULAM NABI AZAD’s LETTER TO SONIA GANDHI





For the unversed, Azad is the head of the dissident G-23 and was ignored by the party for nomination to the Rajya Sabha. The veteran leader, who was said to be long upset with the Congress, last week, resigned from a key party post in Jammu and Kashmir, hinting at a revolt within. He also stepped down from the chairman post of the party’s campaign committee, shortly after his appointment.