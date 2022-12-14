Goa-bound GoAir Flight Safely Returns To Mumbai After ‘Cabin Pressurisation’ Issue, Says Airline

Updated: December 14, 2022 9:33 PM IST

By Tahir Qureshi

Goa, GoAir Flight, Mumbai
GoAir: GoAir Mumbai-Goa flight returns due to a technical (cabin pressurization) issue. The aircraft landed safely at 19:21 hours: GoAir.

Published Date: December 14, 2022 9:24 PM IST

