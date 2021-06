New Delhi: Government has decided to extend state-level curfew till 7am of June 21, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Also Read - Telangana Extends Covid-19 Lockdown Till THIS Date. Complete Details Inside

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon.