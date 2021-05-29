Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has extended lockdown in the state till June 7, 2021, amid rising Coronavirus cases. The curfew will remain effective till 7 AM of the said date. “Government of Goa has decided to extend the curfew till 7 a.m. of 7th June 2021. The orders regarding the same shall be issued by respective District Collectors,” the Goa CMO tweeted. Also Read - Viral Video: Watch How This Clever Goat Opened a Lock With its Mouth and Released its Friends from a Cage

On May 17, Sawant had announced a state-level curfew in Goa from May 9 to May 23, amid a steep surge in Covid cases in the state. The curfew was later extended to May 31.

What’s allowed?

Stores selling essential items, grocery shops, liquor stores are allowed to stay open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the period of the curfew.

Medical stores and restaurant kitchens are allowed to function from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the curfew period.

COVID-19 cases in Goa

Goa’s coronavirus caseload went up by 1,504 on Thursday to reach 1,52,401, while the death toll mounted to 2,538 by 39, a health department official said. As 1,557 patients recuperated from the infection during the day, the state’s recovery count rose to 1,34,164, he said. On Wednesday, Goa had reported 1,487 new cases and 39 deaths. At present, there are 15,699 active COVID-19 cases in the coastal state, the official said.