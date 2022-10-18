New Delhi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced on Tuesday that the government has decided to increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all Rabi crops for marketing season 2023-24, including wheat and barley. Prices of both crops have been increased by Rs 110 per quintal each. The price of Masur dal has been increased by Rs 500 per quintal.Also Read - LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Nissanka, de Silva Strong For Lankan Lions

#Cabinet approves Minimum Support Prices for all Rabi Crops for Marketing Season 2023-24; absolute highest increase in MSP approved for lentil (Masur) at Rs.500/- per quintal#CabinetDecisions pic.twitter.com/FHihRcEV6b — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) October 18, 2022

Also Read - Delhi To Have 100 EV Charging Points In Next Two Months, 11 Inaugurated Today

The price of mustard has been increased by Rs 209 per quintal, that of Safflower by 209 per quintal and gram 105 per quintal. Also Read - Viral Video: Indian American Woman Dances In Bikini At The Beach To Tip Tip Barsa Pani. Watch

Minimum Support Price or MSP is the price at which government buys certain crops from farmers to prevent them from facing a sharp fall in prices.