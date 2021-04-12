New Delhi: The government on Monday approved Sputnik-V, the vaccine against the coronavirus developed by Russia. The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) advising the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has recommended Russia’s Sputnik V for emergency use authorisation in India. Last week, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, sought the government’s approval for the vaccine to be used in India, Hindustan Times reported. Dr Reddy’s spokesperson confirmed the development. Also Read - India to Get 5 More COVID Vaccines by October, Sputnik Likely to get Emergency Use Nod in 10 Days: Report

Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 91.6 per cent in the interim analysis of phase 3 clinical trial, which included data on 19,866 volunteers in Russia.

Notably, the development comes as India is reeling under the second wave of coronavirus, and many states are in the midst of an acute vaccine shortage. India is currently using Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.