New Delhi: Days after various studies suggested that plasma therapy on Covid-19 patients was not found ineffective in reducing the progression to severe disease or death, Government on Monday dropped the treatment protocol from the clinical management guidelines, according to the reports.

Reports say plasma therapy was dropped from clinical management protocol as ICMR's expert panel found the therapy wasn't beneficial in reducing the progression to severe disease or death of COVID-19 patients. The members observed that the information and evidence on convalescent plasma​ was not found to be supportive. The ICMR study is in line with Lancet Study.