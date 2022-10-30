Gujarat: A cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi district on Sunday evening, leaving several people injured. Ambulances have reached the spot to carry the injured to hospitals. Rescue operations are underway.Also Read - One Dead, Two Seriously Injured In Multi-vehicle Accident In Delhi

Expressing grief over the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took to Twitter and wrote, "I'm deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief & rescue ops are ongoing. Instructions given to arrange immediate treatment of the injured. I'm in constant contact with the district administration in this regard."

#WATCH | Several people feared to be injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi area today. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/hHZnnHm47L — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

CM Bhupender Patel also said that instructions have been given to the officials to arrange immediate treatment for the injured.

Cable Bridge Collapses In Gujarat’s Morbi: LIVE UPDATES

Several people fell in the river after the bridge collapsed. Rescue operations are underway.

Soon after the incident came to light, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat ahead of Assembly elections, spoke to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the mishap.

