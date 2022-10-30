Gandhinagar: A cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi district on Sunday evening, leaving over 30 people dead. According to the latest update, three NDRF teams have been deployed for rescue operations. Ambulances have also reached the spot to carry the injured to hospitals.Also Read - All You Need To Know About Gujarat's Heritage Bridge Which Collapsed Killing Over 30

Expressing grief over the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took to Twitter and wrote, "I'm deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief & rescue ops are ongoing. Instructions given to arrange immediate treatment of the injured. I'm in constant contact with the district administration in this regard."

#WATCH | Several people feared to be injured after a cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi area today. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/hHZnnHm47L — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

CM Bhupender Patel also said that instructions have been given to the officials to arrange immediate treatment for the injured.

Cable Bridge Collapses In Gujarat’s Morbi: TOP UPDATES