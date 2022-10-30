Gandhinagar: A cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi district on Sunday evening, leaving over 30 people dead. According to the latest update, three NDRF teams have been deployed for rescue operations. Ambulances have also reached the spot to carry the injured to hospitals.Also Read - All You Need To Know About Gujarat's Heritage Bridge Which Collapsed Killing Over 30
Expressing grief over the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took to Twitter and wrote, “I’m deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief & rescue ops are ongoing. Instructions given to arrange immediate treatment of the injured. I’m in constant contact with the district administration in this regard.” Also Read - One Dead, Two Seriously Injured In Multi-vehicle Accident In Delhi
CM Bhupender Patel also said that instructions have been given to the officials to arrange immediate treatment for the injured.
Cable Bridge Collapses In Gujarat’s Morbi: TOP UPDATES
- Prime Minister Narendra, who was in Gujarat today, ordered urgent rescue operations, with many local residents also joining in the efforts to rescue the injured.
- Over 10 people have lost their lives, claim reports.
- Several people fell in the river after the bridge collapsed. Rescue operations are underway.
- Soon after the incident came to light, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat ahead of Assembly elections, spoke to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the mishap.
- CM Patel also took to Twitter and informed that the relief and rescue operations are ongoing by the system.