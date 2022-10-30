Gandhinagar: A cable bridge collapsed in the Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi district on Sunday evening, leaving over 30 people dead. According to the latest update, three NDRF teams have been deployed for rescue operations. Ambulances have also reached the spot to carry the injured to hospitals.Also Read - All You Need To Know About Gujarat's Heritage Bridge Which Collapsed Killing Over 30

Expressing grief over the incident, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took to Twitter and wrote, “I’m deeply saddened by the tragedy of suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief & rescue ops are ongoing. Instructions given to arrange immediate treatment of the injured. I’m in constant contact with the district administration in this regard.” Also Read - One Dead, Two Seriously Injured In Multi-vehicle Accident In Delhi

Also Read - 9 Killed, 38 Injured After Tourist Bus To Ooty Crashed Into Another In Kerala's Palakkad District

CM Bhupender Patel also said that instructions have been given to the officials to arrange immediate treatment for the injured.

Cable Bridge Collapses In Gujarat’s Morbi: TOP UPDATES

  • Morbi Bridge Collapse: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia to Family of Deceased, Rs 50,000 to Injured
  • Prime Minister Narendra, who was in Gujarat today, ordered urgent rescue operations, with many local residents also joining in the efforts to rescue the injured.
  • Over 10 people have lost their lives, claim reports.
  • Several people fell in the river after the bridge collapsed. Rescue operations are underway.
  • Soon after the incident came to light, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat ahead of Assembly elections, spoke to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the mishap.
  • CM Patel also took to Twitter and informed that the relief and rescue operations are ongoing by the system.

Live Updates

  • 9:30 PM IST

    ‘Leaving for Morbi’: Gujarat CM Patel

    “I am leaving for Morbi by canceling all the programs ahead of me today. Direct monitoring of the situation by reaching the place in person and necessary coordination with the system,” tweeted Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

  • 9:29 PM IST

    BJP releases helpline for Morbi accident

  • 9:24 PM IST

    Morbi Bridge Collapse: Over 3 NDRF teams deployed for rescue operations.

  • 9:20 PM IST

  • 9:15 PM IST

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expresses anguish as cable bridge collapse leaves several dead in Gujarat’s Morbi.

  • 9:12 PM IST

    About Morbi Cable Bridge:

    The Morbi cable bridge is a historical structure built many years ago. After repair and renovation, it was reopened just four days ago, on October 26, on the occasion of Gujarati New Year.

  • 9:07 PM IST

    Morbi cable bridge collapse | 70 people treated in different local hospitals.

  • 8:49 PM IST

    Morbi cable bridge collapse | We have been able to rescue most of the people there… we are receiving all kinds of help from the Centre. NDRF & other agencies instructed to reach the spot. Most people injured due to the collapse have been admitted to the hospital: Gujarat Home Minister

  • 8:48 PM IST

    Gujarat Home Minister’s Statement:

    It’s a sad & unfortunate incident. Around 6:30pm, the bridge in Morbi carrying 150 people collapsed. In just 15 mins, fire brigade, collector, district SP, doctors, ambulance reached the spot… I’ll be reaching the spot too: Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghavi

  • 8:32 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi Expresses Condolences