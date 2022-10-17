Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has cut VAT (value-added tax) on CNG & PNG by 10 per cent, announces Gujarat Minister Jitu Vaghani. Assembly elections are due in the state this year.Also Read - Manish Sisodia Will Be Arrested Tomorrow: AAP After CBI Summons Delhi Deputy CM In Liquor Case

On Friday, the Election Commission of India had skipped announcing election dates for Gujarat even though it announced the schedule for Himachal Pradesh elections. This move to cut taxes by Bhupendra Patel-led government was highly anticipated in the poll-bound state. Ahead of the polls expected to be held on December, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state has undergone a number of cabinet reshuffles including including the Chief Minister's post.

Traditionally, Congress has been the main contender to the BJP in the state that has been ruled by the saffron party for over two decades now. Now, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party also has sounded poll bugle in the state. The Kejriwal-Sisodia duo has been campaigning heavily in the state, making tall claims of bringing world-class education, providing free electricity, water et cetera upon coming to power. With an increased enthusiasm after proving its mettle in Punjab, putting in everything to give an impression to the people that it will break the saffron spell in the state, but secretly, the party must be at least hoping to grab a handsome number of seats, if not emerge as the principal opposition party in the state largely said to be controlled by the centre.