New Delhi: The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, popularly known as Gupkar Alliance, has said that they will participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's all-party meeting regarding the statehood of Kashmir on Thursday (June 24). "Mehbooba Ji, Md Tarigami sahib and I will attend the all-party meeting called by PM. We hope to keep our agenda before the prime minister and home minister," Dr Farooq Abdullah said after a meeting of the PAGD at his residence in Srinagar.

The announcement came after PAGD leaders met at Abdullah's Gupkar Road residence here to discuss the Centre's invitation.

Ahead of the meeting, Gupkar Alliance member Muzaffar Shah said, "We will decide on PM's meeting and our agenda for it today. We will also talk about 35A and Art 370."

The leaders of the constituent parties, including Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, arrived at the residence of Abdullah, who is also the National Conference president, at 11 am.

Over the past two days, Jammu and Kashmir’s political parties held intra-party discussions.

The PM’s meeting with the political parties from Jammu and Kashmir is part of the Centre’s initiatives to bolster political processes, including holding assembly elections, in the union territory.

The National Conference (NC) on Monday said it was good that the Centre had realised that things will not work in the union territory without the local mainstream.