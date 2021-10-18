New Delhi: In a major turn of events, the Special CBI court in Panchkula on Monday awarded life imprisonment to all the accused, including Dera Sacha Sauda’s Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in the Ranjit Singh murder case. A fine of Rs 31 Lakhs levied on Ram Rahim and Rs 50,000 on the remaining accused.Also Read - Ranjit Singh Murder Case: Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Sentencing To Be Announced On October 18

